The final edition of the college basketball rankings has arrived as March Madness contenders made some big moves ahead of Champ Week. The regular season is over in college basketball and the race to get into the NCAA Tournament is kicking into overdrive. Champ Week kicks off tonight with the Sun Belt handing out its automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament while the WCC, Horizon League and NEC are among the conferences dishing out tournament tickets tomorrow.

16 HOURS AGO