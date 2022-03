A massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla update was released this week via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Assassin's Creedbegan its life as a stealth-action series. Over time, but particularly with Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, this has changed. Not only has the series mostly abandoned stealth in favor of evolving into an open-world action-RPG, but the little bit of stealth content it still offers isn't up to snuff, however, it's now improved with the aforementioned update.

