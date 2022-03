CJ The Visionary has released his newest single 'Freaky Things.' On Valentine's Day, he gave a sneak preview of the song on his Instagram and Youtube. Making his mark in the music industry, CJ has been named as one of the Artist Picks of the Year by Hollywood Digest. In addition to being an artist, CJ is also the co-creator of the On Repeat Music Video Channel and a shoe designer who creates high-quality footwear that is sold all over the world. He is known for having a signature style in both industries which can be seen throughout each product he designs or releases.

