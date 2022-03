In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial gray areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. I’m turning 30 and I’m just starting the search for a first house purchase. My first meeting to determine my borrowing power was discouraging. I could put as much as $50k down, and have a great credit score. However, I have a new job in sales, and mortgage providers cannot use any commission as income until I have two years of history, and will only count my base salary of $40,000. This leaves me looking for a $150–200k condo. Am I stuck until I have 2 years’ worth of commission?––Thirty, Flirty, and Trying to Buy.

