ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kim Reynolds: 5 Things To Know About Republican Giving State Of The Union Response

By Natalie Hunter
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vKyV_0eSwo1FP00
Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock

Kim Reynolds is set to respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Here’s everything you need to know about the Iowan governor.

Kim Reynolds is set to give the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of The Union speech. Described as a polarizing figure, she has become a prominent member in the Republican party while earning backlash from others due to her inaction during the coronavirus pandemic. “Tonight, I have the opportunity to share Iowa’s success story with the nation. Tune in as I deliver the Official GOP Response to Biden’s #SOTU this evening!” she tweeted.

Based on her party’s outlook and past statements, she likely won’t have much positive to say about the President. Ahead of the speech, she touted her accomplishments including “banned mask mandates,” “supporting law enforcement” and “kids in the classroom, adding, “I’d put my record up against Biden and the Democrats in DC every single day.” Here’s everything you need to know about the Republican poised to take aim at Biden.

1. Reynolds is the governor of Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTeJM_0eSwo1FP00
Kim Reynolds is the governor of Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and the first-ever woman to hold the position. She took the place of Governor Terry Branstad stepped down in 2017 to become the US Ambassador to China and was officially elected into the position in 2018, beating out Democratic businessman Fred Hubbell, Libertarian Jake Porter, and independent candidate Gary Siegwarth. Before holding the position of governor, she

served four terms as Clarke County Treasurer. She then became a Senator in 2008 and served as Lieutenant Governor for two terms.

2. Reynolds has been adamantly against COVID regulations

Reynolds took a clear stance against COVID regulations including mask requirements, vaccine mandates and remote learning. “No, I’m not going to mandate masks. I trust Iowans. I believe in Iowans,” Reynolds told WHO radio (via NPR) back in October 2020. when Iowa was experiencing its third surge of COVID cases. “There’s no way to enforce it. Most of the states or entities that have done that, they’ve actually gone as far as to say we’re not going to enforce it, so it’s just kind of a feel-good.”

Despite the backlash and fact that Iowa had highest death tolls of 1,200 at the time, she doubled down on her beliefs. “We can get there without a mask mandate. I believe that and that’s what I’m going to consistently do,” she said at the time via The Gazette. However, weeks later in November 2020, she folded. “No one wants to do this. I don’t want to do this,” Reynolds, a Republican, said at a news conference Monday where she announced a new health proclamation enforcing mask usage. “If Iowans don’t buy into this, we’ll lose,” she continued. “Businesses will close once again, more schools will be forced to go online, and our health care system will fail.” By February 2021, she lifted all COVID regulations on Iowan businesses.

Now, just ahead of her response at the State of The Union, a state auditor has issued that she return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months back in October 2020 which were deemed “improperly used.”

3. Reynolds just passed a flat tax bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQEMm_0eSwo1FP00
Kim Reynolds will speak at the State of the Union. (Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock)

On the same day as her response to President Biden’s State of The Union address, Reynolds passed a $2 billion flat tax law for the state of Iowa. The bill states that Iowa’s state tax will lower gradually until it reaches 3.9% statewide. The plan is said to eliminate taxes on retirement and lower taxes on corporations by an estimated amount of $2 billion. This was one of Reynold’s top items on her agenda as state governor and is a plan that Republicans have been championing.

4. Reynolds is a ‘polarizing’ figure in Iowa

Ahead of Reynolds’ response at the State of the Union, chief political reporter at The Des Moines Register, Brianne Pfannenstiel stated the governor “is deeply polarizing in Iowa,” when speaking to CNN. Some of Iowa’s best-known politicians — Democratic US Sen. Tom Harkin, Republican US Sen. Chuck Grassley and Republican Gov. Terry Branstad — were known for drawing support from the opposing party. That’s not true for Reynolds,” she told the outlet. “She’s very popular among Iowa Republicans, with an 88% approval rating…So that tells you something about how she’s been able to appeal to the party’s solidly red, solidly Trump base. But just 10% of Democrats approve of the job she’s doing.”

5. Reynolds values family

Reynolds is an Iowan through and through. She claims to be “proud of her Iowa roots” and a “small-town, rural Iowa girl at heart.” Not only was she born there but all of her family was too and still resides there. She raised her three children there along with her husband Kevin Reynolds. Her daughters then gave her 11 grandchildren who are all raised in Iowa as well.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris’ Parents: Everything To Know About The VP’s Impressive Mom & Dad

The Vice President grew up with strong role models in her mother and father. Find out more about Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan here!. Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, made history as the first female Vice President of the United States, when she and President Joe Biden were elected in November 2020. While the vice president will surely be a trailblazer for years to come, she did have some impressive footsteps to follow in with her influential mom and dad. The vice president was born to Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris in October 1964. The two immigrants were clearly very influential on their daughter, and their impact has definitely stayed with the vice president throughout her political career. Find out more about Kamala Harris’ parents here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Stephanie Grisham Says Trump Would Be Hiding In a Bunker Unlike Zelenskyy, In War With Putin

Trump’s former press secretary torched the ex-president, saying he would’ve gone soft on the Russian leader during the crisis in Ukraine. Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham didn’t hold back in revealing how former President Donald Trump would’ve reacted if he was in a war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while she guest co-hosted The View on Tuesday March 8. Grisham commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for joining his countrymen and battling against Russian forces, as Putin has invaded Ukraine, and she said that the ex-president wouldn’t have done the same in his shoes. “Donald Trump would be 57 feet below ground hiding, and Zelenskyy has been out there fighting,” she said to thunderous applause.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Reveals She’s Arrived In Yemen Amid ‘Horrors’ In Ukraine: ‘I’m Here To Support Peace’

The Academy Award-winning actress called for people to also show support for families and refugees from Yemen in a devastating post. Angelina Jolie, 46, told fans that she’d arrived in Yemen’s city Aden to help offer support for people, who, like Ukrainians, are in dire need of peace in an Instagram post on Sunday March 6. The actress shared a few statistics about the struggles that people from Yemen face, and called for further support for them, as she likened the situation to that in Ukraine. “This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend,” she wrote in one slide.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & More Stars Honor Ukraine & Women Of The World With International Women’s Day Posts

Kim Kardashian, Kamala Harris, and more celebrated women with heartfelt and supportive messages, including some for those in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Celebrities are speaking out to honor women on International Women’s Day! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Lynda Carter, and more posted messages of love to their social media accounts on the March 8th holiday that celebrates women everywhere. Some of them also used their messages as an opportunity to show their support for the women of Ukraine after Russia’s tragic invasion of the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Union, IA
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Meets With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau For 1st In-Person Meeting Since Having COVID

Queen Elizabeth resumed her in-person royal duties on March 7 after her quarantine. She met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth, 95, made her first in-person appearance on Monday, March 7 after recovering from COVID-19. The British monarch was pictured graciously shaking hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 50, at her residence at Windsor Castle in England. The Queen looked healthy and had a big smile on her face. She was dressed in a stylish blue floral dress for the meeting.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Mila Kunis ‘Proud’ To Have Raised Nearly $17 Million For Ukraine To Help Refugees In Need

The ‘Black Swan’ actress shared an emotional message after raising millions of dollars to help her home country, amid the Russian invasion. Mila Kunis, 38, and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, helped raise over $16 million to aid Ukrainian refugees who are struggling during the war with Russia in just three days. The actress shared a message, thanking fans for the outpouring of support on Saturday March 5. She said that fundraiser (shared on GoFundMe) was going to provide “immediate support” for those affected, and that she and Ashton would match up to $3 million.
CHARITIES
HollywoodLife

Balenciaga’s Demna Releases Moving Tribute To Ukraine At PFW Show As He Recalls His Own Refugee Experience

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna spoke about his own past as a refugee in a heartfelt message to Ukraine at the brands’ Paris Fashion Week show. Though the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine has pulled the nation apart, influential cultural figures around the world have come together to show support for the country currently under Russian invasion. Joining the ranks? Balenciaga creative director Demna, who heart-wrenchingly recalled his own past as a refugee in a statement he shared supporting Ukraine at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show on Mar. 6.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid Says She’ll Donate All Her Paris Fashion Week Earnings To Ukraine & Palestine Relief Efforts

Gigi Hadid told her followers that she’s making generous donations from PFW ‘to aid those suffering’ in both Ukraine and Palestine. Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to pledge her support towards the people of Ukraine. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6 and promised that her earnings from Paris Fashion Week 2022 will go towards the relief efforts in Ukraine amidst attacks from Russian troops. Gigi also pledged monetary support to Palestine, where there’s been ongoing conflict with Israel. Her father Mohammad Hadid is of Palestinian origin.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Terry Branstad
Person
Fred Hubbell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Harkin
Person
Chuck Grassley
HollywoodLife

Oscars Vs Golden Globes: What’s The Difference Between The Awards Shows?

The Golden Globes and the Oscars are two of the biggest annual events of awards season. Learn how the star-studded ceremonies differ from each other. Awards season is the best time of year for film and television lovers. They get to see A-list Hollywood stars attend numerous ceremonies to celebrate on-screen projects that came out during the year. From the celebs on the dazzling red carpets, to the fans throwing viewing parties at home, plus the memorable winner speeches, and the epic after-parties, awards shows are exciting for just about everyone.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom: Everything To Know About His Model Mother Maye

Elon Musk’s mother Maye was an important figure in his life while growing up in South Africa. Learn more about her and her eventful life here. Elon Musk, 50, may be known as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world with roles in Tesla Motors, PayPal, and SpaceX, but before he was in the spotlight, he grew up with one of his biggest influences, his mother Maye Musk. Maye, 73, was a life-changing parent to Elon and his siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, but she’s also led a successful and impressive life of her own. Find out more about her below/
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Iowa Democrats#State Of The Union#The Republican Party#Gop#Iowa Kim Reynolds#Democratic#Libertarian#Covid#Iowans#Npr
HollywoodLife

Mark Ruffalo’s Wife: Meet Sunrise Coigney, His Partner For Over 20 Years

Mark Ruffalo’s wife Sunrise Coigney has been by his side since their marriage in 2000. Find out more about the lovely lady and her love story with the actor here. Mark Ruffalo, 54, may be a successful actor, but his wife Sunrise Coigney, 49, is every bit as impressive as he is. The beauty and supporter of the star got married to him in 2000 and has led her own successful life and career over the years. Mark once admitted that their love story began when he was struggling and she is the one that turned things around for the better.
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood’s Husband: Everything To Know About Mike Fisher & Their 12-Year Marriage

Who’s Carrie Underwood’s better half? It’s none other than a handsome hockey hunk named Mike Fisher. Learn all about him. For over ten tears, Carrie Underwood has walked her life with Mike Fisher by her side. The country music star has been happily married to the former hockey player, and they have taken their love from red carpets to country festivals to the random throwback photo on Instagram. But, for those unfamiliar with the man who has captured the “Good Girl” singer’s heart, here’s what you need to know about Carrie Underwood’s husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Recap: Gia Giudice Thinks Teresa Is Moving Way Too Fast With Luis Ruelas

Gia Giudice may be a fan of Teresa’s soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas, but that doesn’t mean she approves of how fast their relationship has been going. Teresa Giudice‘s daughters have always been big supporters of her relationship with Luis Ruelas, but during the March 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia started questioning the speed of their romance, as she wondered whether they’re moving too fast.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
HollywoodLife

Jimmie Allen Tells Dolly Parton, 75, She Looks ‘Like A Playboy Bunny’ During Their ACMs Opening

The country star complimented his co-host’s outfit, as they kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards together. How could you not be amazed by Dolly Parton? Jimmie Allen, 36, was extremely complimentary to the 75-year-old country icon during their opening to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7. As Dolly rocked her silver sequin-jumpsuit, Jimmie let her know just how great she looked. “You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy