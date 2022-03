How you wear your hat — the size of the brim, the shape of the creases and the height of the crown — says a lot about who you are. “A cowboy hat lets everyone know you’re Western. It’s the crowning glory to a Western outfit,” said Rick Bishop, whose Western Tradition boots, hats and accessories will be for sale in NRG Center at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “If I’m outside, I’ve got a hat on. Living in Wyoming, at that elevation, the sun is pretty harsh.”

