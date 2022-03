BOCA RATON — The FAU men’s basketball team will look to continue making history as the Owls enter the Conference USA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the East division. On the heels of the program's best run through conference play, the Owls (18-13, 11-7 C-USA) are set to play Wednesday at 8:30 against the winner of the UTSA/Southern Miss matchup from Tuesday. ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO