Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of...

On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
APG of Wisconsin

Prep boys basketball: Cameron fights back for regional title over Grantsburg

CAMERON — A slow start could have been the demise for the Cameron boys basketball team. Instead the Comets stormed back, scored the final four points of the game and held off Grantsburg for a Division 4 regional title on Saturday night. Cameron trailed by as much as 17 in the first half but a run of 15 points in a row that spanned the first and second halves had the Comets right back in it.
CAMERON, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Prep boys basketball: Rice Lake outlasted in triple overtime by Tomah

The Rice Lake boys basketball could never be counted out as they stormed back and repeatedly responded at every moment. But ultimately the Warriors came up short in a playoff clash that took extra time to decide as Rice Lake had its season end with a 77-74 three-overtime loss to Tomah in Friday's Division 2 regional semifinal at Ole Olsen Gym.
RICE LAKE, WI
Duluth News Tribune

Prep boys basketball: Superior suffers heartbreaker in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. — There were plenty of hugs and tears. It was complete heartbreak for the Superior boys’ basketball players. The Spartans led the state’s fifth-ranked Division 1 team with under one minute remaining, but Appleton East made the plays down the stretch when it mattered most.
APPLETON, WI
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Wild Fight Breaks Out At Conference Championship Game

The Northeast Conference Tournament championship game took an ugly turn on Tuesday night, when a fight broke out between fans. The conference tournament game had to be stopped when a fight broke out behind the Wagner bench on Tuesday evening. The fight spilled onto the floor, with several fans apparently...
BASKETBALL

