Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
CAMERON — A slow start could have been the demise for the Cameron boys basketball team. Instead the Comets stormed back, scored the final four points of the game and held off Grantsburg for a Division 4 regional title on Saturday night. Cameron trailed by as much as 17 in the first half but a run of 15 points in a row that spanned the first and second halves had the Comets right back in it.
The Rice Lake boys basketball could never be counted out as they stormed back and repeatedly responded at every moment. But ultimately the Warriors came up short in a playoff clash that took extra time to decide as Rice Lake had its season end with a 77-74 three-overtime loss to Tomah in Friday's Division 2 regional semifinal at Ole Olsen Gym.
APPLETON, Wis. — There were plenty of hugs and tears. It was complete heartbreak for the Superior boys’ basketball players. The Spartans led the state’s fifth-ranked Division 1 team with under one minute remaining, but Appleton East made the plays down the stretch when it mattered most.
It was the shot heard ’round Magnolia. Derrian Ford’s three pointer with 4.1 seconds left sends the Panthers (28-0) to the Class 4A Championship game, with a 59-56 final score. Magnolia will now face, Blytheville (28-7) in the title game, Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in Hot Springs. According to the Magnolia Reporter, the current group […]
The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
All five starters scored double-digits for the Aberdeen Christian Knights, as they took down Lyman 64-46 in a SoDak 16 matchup.
MAPLE, Wis. – In the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, it was Baldwin-Woodville getting the road win over Northwestern 82-72 Monday night. In the Division 1 regional final, Appleton East made some big baskets late as they held on to beat Superior 64-60.
The Northeast Conference Tournament championship game took an ugly turn on Tuesday night, when a fight broke out between fans. The conference tournament game had to be stopped when a fight broke out behind the Wagner bench on Tuesday evening. The fight spilled onto the floor, with several fans apparently...
