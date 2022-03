1972: Complaints about starving horses spur investigation that reveals an ill mule that owner suggests gets shot. A new, fully equipped ambulance and first aid car, purchased with money donated last winter by residents of Prineville and Crook County, was presented to the Prineville city council Tuesday night by Fire Chief Ted Adamson. Speaking on behalf of the firemen, and the people whose donations made the purchase of the equipment possible, Chief Adamson told the council the ambulance will be ready to go into service within a few days, that it will be well equipped, fully insured and ready to serve not only Prineville, but also a wide area in Crook County around the city.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO