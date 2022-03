BARRETT, Minn. — When Eric Sawatzke came to West Central Area High School in 2017, he was teaching about plants using cardboard cutouts. “Here we are in the middle of farm country, talking to a bunch of farm kids that has seen this stuff all their life and he’s having to use, you know, like a puppet show,” said Sue Kulbiek, a member of the Lions Club in Elbow Lake, one of the towns in the West Central Area School District.

ELBOW LAKE, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO