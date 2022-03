Auburn University‘s Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, scheduled to open this summer, will offer a variety of opportunities for culinary and hospitality students. For the public, a major showpiece will be the upscale teaching restaurant 1856 – named for the year of Auburn’s founding – where students will work under the mentorship of visiting chefs to prepare and serve high-quality meals.

