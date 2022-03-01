ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cloth COVID Masks Filter Less Than 10% of Particles – Inferior for Protection Against Airborne Viral Spread

By Mid Valley News
midvalleynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimulations reveal low filtration efficiency in woven fabric. First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It has spread globally, resulting in the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. ” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{"attribute":"data-cmtooltip", "format":"html"}]”>COVID-19 is transmitted primarily...

midvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

So, what was the point? Cloth masks allow 90% of particles to filter through giving them little ability to prevent COVID transmission, study finds

Cloth masks do little to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or other airborne diseases, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom found that 90 percent of particles could get through cloth masks, making them effectively useless during the pandemic. Cloth masks have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Cloth Masks Don't Cut It for Keeping COVID Away

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you're counting on a cloth mask to protect you from COVID-19, you may need to re-think that strategy, a new study shows. Researchers found that cloth face masks do little to fend off tiny airborne particles, while concluding that specialized N95 and similar masks do a much better job. "Masks are air filters, and woven fabrics, such as cotton, make for good...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Particle#Air Filtration#Covid#Omicron#Physics Of Fluids#Aip Publishing
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Beast

This Bizarre Neanderthal Gene Raises COVID Risk—but Protects Against HIV

While Neanderthals are no longer among us, their genes linger on in many of us and can impact our risk of falling sick. In the fall of 2020, researchers learned that some who carried these vestigial genes had inherited a severe genetic risk factor for COVID-19, making them more likely to become severely ill and even hospitalized.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cloth masks inferior for protection against airborne viral spread

Like many other viruses, COVID-19 is transmitted primarily via particles carried in the air. An infected person breathes out particles containing the virus into the air, which can then be inhaled by another person, who then becomes infected. Masks are widely considered an important first-line defense against airborne transmission of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
WTOP

COVID vaccine for kids less effective against Omicron, but booster helps

The protection offered by two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children declined during the Omicron wave, but a booster shot helped, suggests a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examining data from health care facilities across 10 states. The study’s authors chalked up...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research shows superior COVID protection from better face masks

New research from the University of Surrey and the University of Bristol has shown that FFP2 (filtering facepiece) respirator masks are five times more efficient at filtering particles that carry the COVID-19 virus than cloth masks. The new research, published in Physics of Fluids, details how the Surrey-led research team...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy