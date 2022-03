In the early morning hours of February the 24th, Russian troops have crossed the border and have begun large-scale military operations in Ukraine. After weeks of unsuccessful diplomatic operations, an unfortunate and complex sequence of geopolitical events has escalated to the point of no return. In the early morning hours of February the 24th, Russian troops have crossed the border and have begun large-scale military operations marking the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and a new war in Europe.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO