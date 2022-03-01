IN BRIEF: Fidelity Emerging Markets lags behind interim benchmark

Looking at the constant drumbeat of awful headlines from Ukraine, much chatter of a new cold war, the not-very-surprising surge in commodity prices and inflation rates that only go up, you might have wondered why stock markets appear so resilient and government bond yields have dropped so much in recent days. I say the answer is that the broad stock market indexes tell you little about how much European and U.S. banks are probably suffering and how much worse things may get.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO