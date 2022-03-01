IN BRIEF: Fidelity Emerging Markets lags behind interim benchmark

The cryptocurrency market on Friday is booming with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) fully rebounding from Thursday's swoon. Specifically, bitcoin (BTC-USD +9.1%) is jumping back to $39.1K (below $40K key level) and ethereum (ETH-USD +11.1%) surges to $2.7K (below $3K key level) - both tokens still down in the past week. Binance coin (BNB-USD +7.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +8.4%), cardano (ADA-USD +9.5%), solana (SOL-USD +7.5%), terra (LUNA-USD +19.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +11.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +8.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD +12.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +9.0%), litecoin (LTC-USD +8.5%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD +11.2%).
