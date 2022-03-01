ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Fidelity Emerging Markets lags behind interim benchmark

 6 days ago

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - long-term capital growth from exposure to emerging market companies - For the six months ended December 31, net asset value negative return is 9.3%, lagging behind the MSCI Emerging Markets...

www.lse.co.uk

Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether roar back amid risk-on sentiment, but crypto stocks lag behind

The cryptocurrency market on Friday is booming with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) fully rebounding from Thursday's swoon. Specifically, bitcoin (BTC-USD +9.1%) is jumping back to $39.1K (below $40K key level) and ethereum (ETH-USD +11.1%) surges to $2.7K (below $3K key level) - both tokens still down in the past week. Binance coin (BNB-USD +7.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +8.4%), cardano (ADA-USD +9.5%), solana (SOL-USD +7.5%), terra (LUNA-USD +19.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +11.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +8.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD +12.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +9.0%), litecoin (LTC-USD +8.5%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD +11.2%).
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Why Emerging Markets Debt?

Emerging markets debt is an under-researched and under-owned asset class, creating the potential for returns and diversification. Emerging markets debt is an under-researched and under-owned asset class, creating the potential for returns and diversification. In this discussion with Institutional Investor’s Mike Corcoran, William Blair’s Jared Lou provides his take.
MARKETS
Washington Post

Emerging Markets Are the Canaries in the Credit Mines

Looking at the constant drumbeat of awful headlines from Ukraine, much chatter of a new cold war, the not-very-surprising surge in commodity prices and inflation rates that only go up, you might have wondered why stock markets appear so resilient and government bond yields have dropped so much in recent days. I say the answer is that the broad stock market indexes tell you little about how much European and U.S. banks are probably suffering and how much worse things may get.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Intel's Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Miner Lags Behind Competitors Hashing Power: Report

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has unveiled details about its upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining microchip. What Happened: In a virtual presentation at the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) 2022, Intel said its Bonanza Mine (BMZ) system is an ultra-low voltage energy-efficient Bitcoin mining application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). These first-generation BMZ...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $103.26, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
MARKETS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

It wasn’t hard for Apple to cut off Russia, but the precedent could be troublesome — ‘China is the real test’

When Apple Inc. paused sales in Russia last week, it made a powerful political statement, but it also may have set a dangerous precedent. Big Tech has become as powerful and responsible as the top nation-states in the world. So when Russia invaded Ukraine, Apple AAPL and many of the world’s largest tech companies were immediately asked to step in and act as a country would, with sanctions. Last week, the floodgates opened after the iPhone maker cut off sales in Russia and stopped allowing certain Russian news apps from spreading outside the country.
CELL PHONES

