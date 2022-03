“My name is Daisy and I am a female DSH. I was surrendered to the Taunton shelter when my family could no longer care for me. I am 2 to 3 years old. Quiet and sweet. Life will be sweeter when I am no longer waiting for a person to visit but will have a family to be with all of the time. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO