The Byron Teachers Association (BTA) and the Byron Union School District have reached an impasse in negotiations over a teacher salary increase. While this does not mean a strike is imminent, officials said, it does mean BTA has rejected the district’s “best and final offer” of a onetime 4% salary increase, in hopes of still obtaining its goal of a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.3%.

BYRON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO