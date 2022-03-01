ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Shoulder surgery on tap

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Garoppolo is scheduled to undergo right shoulder surgery soon and is expected to be sidelined until the summer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Garoppolo sprained his throwing shoulder during the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots star blasts league over Calvin Ridley suspension

Reaction to Calvin Ridley’s one-year suspension was swift across the NFL on Monday, and at least one of his peers seemed pretty unhappy with how the matter played out. New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reacted to the suspension news on Twitter Monday. Judon referred to the suspension as “trash,” and called for the NFL to “free” Ridley.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Dallas Cowboys Star Could Be Released

Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Franchise Tag Decision: NFL World Reacts

The first of the NFL’s free agents to-be got the franchise tag Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have chosen to tag offensive tackle Orlando Brown. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been among the game’s best since entering the league in 2018 out...
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
The Associated Press

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleads guilty to 2 charges

SEATTLE (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty in Seattle on Monday to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance last summer, as part of an agreement that spares him further jail time. Sherman was arrested July 14 after police said he...
NFL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA

