CBD Food and Beverages Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Love Hemp Water, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest Released CBD Food and Beverages market study has evaluated the future growth potential of CBD Food and Beverages market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions...

Benzinga

Flora Growth Completes First U.S. Import Of CBD Food & Beverage Products From Colombia

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has completed its first import of CBD-containing food and beverage products into the United States from Colombia under its Mambe brand. This follows Colombian President Ivan Duque's signing of Resolution 227 last week, which provided the necessary framework for the use, distribution and export of cannabis, dried flower and other non-psychoactive derivatives.
Law.com

Heineken USA Hires Away Alcoholic-Beverage Rival's Longtime GC

Matthew Dornauer joined Heineken this month. He comes from the Chicago-based alcoholic beverage company Phusion Projects. The Heineken post opened in October when J. Carlos Kuri resigned to join SXSW LLC. Heineken USA, the U.S. affiliate of the Amsterdam-based beer company, has tapped the longtime general counsel of the alcoholic...
BUSINESS

