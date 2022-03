Gentle giant is well behaved and waiting for his new forever home. – The adoptable pet of the week this week is Kai from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. He may be large, but he is really just a gentle giant. The only thing he loves more than a treat is humans. He’s the biggest, sweetest cuddle bug you’ll ever meet. He is super smart and eager to please. He is very gentle, well behaved and knows lots of different commands like, sit, down, go to bed, wait for food and he’s house trained!

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO