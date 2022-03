Markets continue to struggle to make heads or tails of the situation in Ukraine. Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are two of the tobacco giants available to public market investors. Both have cheap valuations, huge dividends, and buyback programs that will richly reward investors over the next couple years. I think that the broader markets are in for a rough stretch, especially the tech heavy indices. Both businesses have impressive margins and I think the odds are high that these two companies will outperform the market. I recently decided to switch my dividends to reinvest and plan to hold both companies for a very long time. British American Tobacco in particular is starting to look very attractive after selling off by more than 10% in the last couple weeks while Altria has continued to march higher.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO