Wigan Athletic 2-0 Fleetwood Town

So, which Spurs team will turn up? The Manchester City-bothering one, all controlled power and counterattacking, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in perfect harmony, or the one that lost 1-0 at Burnley and was then outplayed and lost by the same score at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup? No one knows, of course, least of all Antonio Conte, it seems. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has guided Everton to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup but knows he cannot be distracted with them only one point above the relegation zone. As a Chelsea player, Lampard knew almost continuous success against Spurs and he will hope he can bring some of that mojo to his struggling side. However, upcoming home games against Wolves and Newcastle may bring more reward. Conrad Leach.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO