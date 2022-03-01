Wigan Athletic 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Wigan cemented their position in the automatic promotion spots of League One with a hard-fought victory over struggling Fleetwood in a game both sides ended with 10 men. The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half...
Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has returned to training and is hopeful of being fully fit for pre-season after suffering a cardiac arrest in November. The 29-year-old collapsed during a training session and was in hospital for over a week. Wyke is now due to undergo a planned medical procedure...
So, which Spurs team will turn up? The Manchester City-bothering one, all controlled power and counterattacking, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in perfect harmony, or the one that lost 1-0 at Burnley and was then outplayed and lost by the same score at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup? No one knows, of course, least of all Antonio Conte, it seems. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has guided Everton to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup but knows he cannot be distracted with them only one point above the relegation zone. As a Chelsea player, Lampard knew almost continuous success against Spurs and he will hope he can bring some of that mojo to his struggling side. However, upcoming home games against Wolves and Newcastle may bring more reward. Conrad Leach.
With West Ham and Manchester United, the two teams directly above Arsenal, playing Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively, this weekend, the Gunners will feel this game represents an excellent chance to make inroads on fourth place, regardless of the fact they also have three games in hand. Three wins in a row for Mikel Arteta’s side have improved the mood at the Emirates no end after what was a scratchy start to the year. For Roy Hodgson, the euphoria of a point at Old Trafford last week is tempered by only one win this year. Three points from the last safe spot, Watford’s need for a win is more pressing than Arsenal’s, but three league goals all year tells all about where their current weakness lies. Conrad Leach.
Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp was found dead at his home, an inquest has heard. The 50-year-old former footballer was identified by his brother at his home in Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, on 19 February. A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter...
