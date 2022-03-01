ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health and the Pandemic Era

By Judith M. Wilson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health departments play a critical role in fighting infectious diseases, but systemic weaknesses and unexpected challenges have made managing the COVID-19 pandemic difficult, and the return to normal life remains elusive. March 2020 is etched in memory for many North Bay residents. News about SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus...

Enumclaw Courier Herald

Public Health update on COVID boosters and hospitalizations | Public Health Insider

The following was written by Gabriel Spitzer for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. King County residents who have gotten a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines are far less likely to get seriously ill than people who aren’t fully vaccinated, according to a newly updated data tool from Public Health – Seattle & King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
FraminghamSOURCE

Assistant Speaker Clark Invited Public Health Officials To Virtual State of the Union To Thank Them For Their Service During Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) invited public health officials from across Massachusetts’ Fifth District as her virtual guests to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She met virtually with her guests ahead of President...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Salon

How the Philadelphia pandemic of 1793 foreshadowed the social problems of the COVID-19 era

The last two years of the pandemic have exposed a deep ignorance of public health among our countrymen. As evidenced by widespread, conspiracy-minded resistance to vaccination — plus the constant trickle of pandemic misinformation, from social media, pundits and podcasters alike — contemporary Americans might appear possess a weak grasp on statistics, biology, and the scientific method.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KFOX 14

El Paso health expert says omicron era may be over soon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the number of new positive COVID-19 cases continues to decline across El Paso and the country one doctor said this could mean the end of one phase of the pandemic. Professor and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Texas Tech University...
EL PASO, TX
Witness LA

In Wrongful Death Settlement, Family of Shaylene Graves Will Get $3.5 Million and a Platform to Urge CA’s Prison Officials to Implement Policies That Better Protect Women in Custody

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will pay $3.5 million to the family of Shaylene Graves, a 26-year-old mother killed in a women’s prison in Chino. In the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, guards at the California Institution for Women (CIW), found 26-year-old Shaylene Graves...
CHINO, CA
Reuters

Shanghai steps up defences against wave of asymptomatic COVID cases

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is moving quickly to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid a rising wave of local symptomless cases, either delaying or cancelling dozens of concerts and exhibitions and shutting some public venues. Shanghai reported 62 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority': city leader

Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory coronavirus testing was no longer a priority after plans for mass screening of all 7.4 million residents and an accompanying citywide lockdown triggered panic. "What we are doing now is planning and preparation but (mass testing) is not a priority for now," she said, adding that the plan for universal testing has not been nixed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Carbon peak and its mitigation implications for China in the post-pandemic era

China's carbon peak greatly impacts global climate targets. Limited studies have comprehensively analyzed the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing emission network, and recent carbon intensity (CI) reduction on the carbon peak and the corresponding mitigation implications. Using a unique dataset at different levels, we project China's CO2 emission by 2035 and analyze the time, volume, driver patterns, complex emission network, and policy implications of China's carbon peak in the post- pandemic era. We develop an ensemble time-series model with machine learning approaches as the projection benchmark, and show that China's carbon peak will be achieved by 2021"“2026 with"‰>"‰80% probability. Most Chinese cities and counties have not achieved carbon peaks response to the priority-peak policy and the current implementation of CI reduction should thus be strengthened. While there is a "trade off" between the application of carbon emission reduction technology and economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, a close cooperation of interprovincial CO2 emission is also warranted.
ECONOMY
Vox

How the era of travel nursing has changed health care

In 2016, I was working as an ICU nurse in Reno, Nevada. But I didn’t live in Reno. In fact, I hadn’t trained as a nurse in the US at all; I’m from Canada and went to nursing school there. My initial contract was for just 13 weeks. I was what was called a travel nurse — someone who was brought in from a different city, and sometimes even from a different country — to meet a hospital’s temporary staffing needs.
RENO, NV

