MGHS looking for girls’ basketball coach

Ukraine evacuated residents from a besieged city Tuesday along the first safe corridor established with Russia since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking a grave humanitarian crisis and crippling sanctions in response from the United States and its Western allies. The Biden administration moved to ban...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected separate requests from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block the use of new congressional maps adopted by state courts for the 2022 election cycle, allowing the court-drawn voting lines to stay in place. In both cases, the justices declined...
Oil giant Shell apologized on Tuesday for its purchase of Russian crude oil last week and announced it will withdraw from involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. "We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil...
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
American drivers are now paying the most they've ever doled out for gasoline, with the national average reaching an all-time record of $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. The record comes after the average price for gasoline topped $4 a gallon last week, with prices continuing to surge amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The previous all-time high for U.S. gas prices was $4.10 in July 2008, according to Bloomberg.
The Defense Department announced Monday that Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, who has been accused of being the "20th hijacker" in the September 11, 2001 terrorism plot, has been sent home to Saudi Arabia from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay. A review board determined in June 2021 that al-Qahtani did...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The alleged wagering took place during a five-day period in late November 2021, while Ridley was was...
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretched into its 13th day on Tuesday, the number of refugees fleeing to neighboring countries has reached at least 2 million, according to the United Nations. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, tweeted that 2 million people have now...
Scans and cognition tests collected from hundreds of people suggest coronavirus infection is associated with "a significant, deleterious" change in the brain, according to a study published Monday from scientists in the United Kingdom. The paper, published in the journal Nature, draws on data in the U.K. Biobank from 401...
Massive wildfires in the Florida Panhandle have scorched thousands of acres and forced the evacuation of at least 1,100 homes as firefighters battled gusting winds to contain the blazes on Tuesday. There were at least 160 wildfires burning more than 18,500 acres across the state, the Florida Forest Service (FSS)...
