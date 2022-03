Mark Ruffalo’s wife Sunrise Coigney has been by his side since their marriage in 2000. Find out more about the lovely lady and her love story with the actor here. Mark Ruffalo, 54, may be a successful actor, but his wife Sunrise Coigney, 49, is every bit as impressive as he is. The beauty and supporter of the star got married to him in 2000 and has led her own successful life and career over the years. Mark once admitted that their love story began when he was struggling and she is the one that turned things around for the better.

RETAIL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO