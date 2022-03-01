ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is to Have Shoulder Surgery; Out Until Summer

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nY7qd_0eSvb5fh00

Not ideal news for the 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo is to have shoulder surgery soon, which will put him on the shelf until the summer, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is the same shoulder he sprained when bracing for a fall to protect his injured thumb in the Wild Card round against the Cowboys. It is clear now that a simple sprain wasn't all that was plaguing Garoppolo. The guy really did tough it out for the 49ers during their playoff run.

However, toughness is not going to matter to teams who could be interested in acquiring Garoppolo in a trade. With surgery slated for him and putting him out of commission until training camp, that adds another detracting factor to Garoppolo's value. He was already dealing with torn ligament in his thumb on his throwing hand, which apparently doesn't need surgery anymore.

Garoppolo may have only missed two games last season, but he is still injury prone. And with his $27 million salary cap number along with forfeiting draft capital, a team will be pressed to give up a weighted draft pick. I had always thought Garoppolo's trade value was no higher than a third-round pick.

Now, I don't even think he can fetch higher than a conditional fourth-round pick.

Schefter states that this surgery and being out until the summer is "not expected" to hurt his trade value. Well that is a bunch of bologna. Of course it is going to hurt his trade value. Now teams who will barter a deal with the 49ers have more ammunition to cut the value down for Garoppolo.

The 49ers, for lack of a better word, are screwed. It is clear that the market for a quarterback is not how they anticipated. And surgery right now doesn't help them in a trade to reel in sufficient draft capital.

The backs of the 49ers are inching closer to the wall to get a deal done.

