Tribes expect economic boost from updated Buy Indian Act

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Seven people were killed, including two children, when several tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in the state’s deadliest storm in more than a decade, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were...
Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
Washington (CNN) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the US has seen reports of Russian abuses in Ukraine that "would constitute a war crime" and that the Biden administration is committed to supporting investigations into the country's actions. "We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks...
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. TikTok said Russian users of the popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams and they also wouldn’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world.
US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes. The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – during a Saturday Zoom call with more than 280...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the...
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea directly to U.S. lawmakers in a Zoom call Saturday morning, calling for military planes and support, and an embargo on Russian oil, according to a member of Congress who was on the call. Zelensky told lawmakers that Ukraine needs jets because its...
