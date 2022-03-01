ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly woman pushed in front of car inside Piedmont Hospital parking garage, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A woman was seriously injured after she was run over by a car in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

Atlanta Police say the victim was in an argument with a woman when she was pushed in front of a car.

The Atlanta Fire Department said the accident happened around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, they found an elderly woman trapped underneath a car.

Firefighters used a jack to lift the car and pull the woman out.

She was taken to the hospital not alert, conscious or breathing. Her current condition is unclear.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Officers detained a female suspect.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

