ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentworth, SD

Steve Lovro

Madison Daily Leader
 6 days ago

Steve Lovro, 55, of Wentworth, died on Feb. 28, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in...

www.madisondailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine evacuated residents from a besieged city Tuesday along the first safe corridor established with Russia since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking a humanitarian crisis and an exodus of refugees that has now reached 2 million. The Russian assault has stalled on the ground but...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentworth, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Obituaries
City
Sioux Falls, SD
The Associated Press

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Memorials#Avera Mckennan Hospital#Trinity Lutheran Church
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the United Nations refugee chief and the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, confirmed the figure as more headed for the borders. Poland has received more than 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, the most of any nation, U.N. figures show.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy