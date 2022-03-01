MONDAY NIGHT MANIA: Cal-Mum, York both win to set up C3 finals match up; Avon advances to C1 title game for third straight time; Livonia girls suffer OT heartbreak.
CHURCHVILLE — York and Cal-Mum. One final time. For all the Class C3 marbles. Friday night. In Dansville. Cal-Mum (17-5) and York both eased past their semifinal opponents Monday night as the No. 2 Raiders whipped No. 3 Dundee/Bradford 82-67 at Newark High School while the fourth-seeded Golden Knights did the...www.thelcn.com
