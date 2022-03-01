ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5: Is Vic, Walter conflict ahead?

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend will mark the arrival of Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 on Starz, and we tend to think one of the cornerstones of it is going to be conflict — and that could come in a wide array of different forms. Take, for example,...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

50 Cent threatens to pull his Power shows off Starz because Power Book IV: Force hasn't yet been renewed

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," the rapper/producer captioned a video of a man shoving clothes into a suitcase -- one of several Instagram posts with a suitcase theme. "They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show (but) they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here.” He also tagged Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora in one caption, writing: “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scripts we out!” Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, replied: “Oh boy!” Starz has yet to respond when The Wrap reached out to comment.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

50 Cent Threatens to Ghost Starz Over Power Book IV Renewal

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Power Book IV: Force

The Serbs are back! As predicted, the owner of the coke that Liliana is in possession of would soon return to claim what’s theirs. And for any new Power universe fans, Tommy and Ghost had a complicated, violent history with the Serbian drug ring. Luckily for Liliana, Tommy is not one to fuck with. Let’s get into it.
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

Power Book IV: Force Recap: Everybody Wants Tommy Dead

As things heat up in Chicago, there’s a ton of shooting and a few lost bodies. One thing about Tommy, he’s going to bring the action! And episode five is full of action — arguing, slapping, a robbery, a kidnapping, and more. Tommy’s been on edge since...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Cbi#Flynns
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

WarnerMedia Orders Extra Episodes of ‘Jellystone’ Ahead of Season 2

WarnerMedia Kids & Family will pick up extra episodes of “Jellystone!,” the animated series that presents a modern lens on the company’s vast store of characters from its Hanna-Barbera library. The series’ second season, which consists of 19 new episodes, is set to debut Thursday, March 17,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Motorsport.com

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Drive to Survive has been a revelation for Formula 1 since first hitting our screens in 2019, bringing grand prix racing to the masses and fuelling a huge surge in interest. On 11 March, Season 4 of the Netflix series will be released, featuring another 10 episodes following various storylines through the thrilling, dramatic and, at times, controversial 2021 campaign, going right the way from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Mark Ruffalo’s Wife: Meet Sunrise Coigney, His Partner For Over 20 Years

Mark Ruffalo’s wife Sunrise Coigney has been by his side since their marriage in 2000. Find out more about the lovely lady and her love story with the actor here. Mark Ruffalo, 54, may be a successful actor, but his wife Sunrise Coigney, 49, is every bit as impressive as he is. The beauty and supporter of the star got married to him in 2000 and has led her own successful life and career over the years. Mark once admitted that their love story began when he was struggling and she is the one that turned things around for the better.
RETAIL
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Have So Many Questions After Seeing Sean Murray’s Rare Instagram Photo

While NCIS fans continue crossing their fingers that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will return any day now, many are paying closer attention to McGee (Sean Murray) and the actor who plays him. Though viewers have followed McGee’s romance with Delilah (Margo Harshman), folks are still getting to know actor Sean Murray...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Tom Brooks confirms engagement to Mariah Fineman

Viewers have been speculating if TLC star Tom Brooks is engaged or married for quite some time now, and he has finally put our minds at rest. Tom Brooks, best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiance, posted a teaser for the season premiere of the show, where we see him propose to his girlfriend Mariah.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy