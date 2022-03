Paramount's planned return to the world of Star Trek feature films may hit a bit of a stumbling block: its cast. The recent announcement of a planned fourth installment in J.J. Abrams's "Kelvin Timeline" Star Trek series was such a surprise that even members of the cast had no idea that the announcement was coming, let alone that Abrams would be promising their return as part of the deal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that might make the financial terms of a fourth Star Trek film even harder to hammer out than they already were, as Paramount will have to lock down as many cast members as possible to save face.

