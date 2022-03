"Leaky Black shut down their number option by his play on the defensive end." That's probably what every Carolina fan said after each Tar Heel game this season. As the regular season whines down, it's the time of the year when the ACC awards are voted on and given out. The only one that is an absolute lock is Leaky Black as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO