The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board on Thursday advanced a pair of management proposals and a bump in application fees for the Smith River. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is updating the management plan for Smith River State Park, citing increasing use of the river and a need to mitigate those impacts. The board voted to advance rules that will prohibit overnight camping at the launch site at Camp Baker and require pack-out of human waste in approved containers. The board also voted to increase application fees from $10 to $15, with the increase going to fund a human waste collection system at the Eden Bridge take out.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO