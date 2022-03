The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a "significant offer" on the table for impending free agent tight end David Njoku, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler also notes that Njoku, who finished the 2021 season with PFF's 14th-best grade at the tight end position, is expected to find a robust marketplace as a free agent if he and the Browns are unable to sign a new deal. It's worth noting that Njoku had once expressed a desire to leave the Browns' organization, but he and the team seemed to have mended their relationship over the course of Kevin Stefanski's tenure there as head coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO