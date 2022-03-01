Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 17 Tennessee vs. ETSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee BaseVols will play their eight game of the season on Tuesday night with a midweek matchup against in-state rival ETSU.

The Buccaneers enter Tuesday night with a 5-1 record, and Tennessee will be looking to remain undefeated on the season.

UT is coming off of their second series sweep of the season, as the Vols dismantled Iona this past weekend 68-3.

The Vols have also knocked off Georgia Southern in the first weekend series, outscoring the Eagles 33-3. Tennessee also got past UNC Asheville with ease, drubbing the Bulldogs 16-1.

Tennessee also played against Tennessee Tech, but the game experienced a suspension due to weather with two outs in the top of the fifth.

All seven of the Vols' games this season have been in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. Tennessee faces their first road test this weekend when they travel to Houston to take on a trio of Big 12 opponents in Texas on Friday, Baylor on Saturday and Oklahoma on Sunday.

Tennessee is 68-20 all-time against ETSU and have won four of the past five meetings. In last year's meeting, the Vols defeated the Buccaneers 9-6 in extra inning off of a walk-off home run from Jordan Beck in the 10th inning.

Below is the starting lineup for the Vols against ETSU:

Notables from Tennessee last week:

Tennessee sets program record in sweeping Iona.

Trey Lipscomb and Jared Dickey earn SEC honors.

Tony Vitello goes to Tennessee-Auburn basketball game, shares funny moment with Zakai Zeigler.

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates, score and analysis from Tennessee's Tuesday matchup with ETSU.

**Disclaimer: Tennessee baseball's No. 17 ranking in the title is referring to D1Baseball.com's college baseball rankings. The rankings can be found here.**

Brodcast Information: WatchESPN/ESPN App

Listen on the UT Gameday App and at UTSports.com

---

Live Updates:

1st Inning:

T1

-Ashton King leads off for the Bucs. He makes contact down and grounds out to the third base line. Quick first out.

-Jared Paladino is hit by a pitch from Sechrist. One on base for the Bucs.

-Bryce Hodge strikes out. The strikeout is Sechrist's first of the night and his eighth of the season.

-Cam Norgren flies out to right center. One left on base for the Bucs and the Vols will take the plate. Seth Stephenson up first.

B1

-Stephenson singles to right field on an 0-2 count.

-Stephenson attempts to steal second after a Luc Lipcius strike but cannot beat Ryan McCarthy's throw.

-Luc Lipcius ropes one down the first base line, but Bryce Hodge makes a nice pickup and tags the senior out. Two outs for the Vols.

-Jordan Beck knocks out right to Smiddy and is out at first to end the inning.

Vols 0, ETSU 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Noah Webb grounds out to short stop on his second swing of the AB.

-Leo Jiminian strikes out swinging. Sechrist's second K.

-David Beam strikes out swinging to make it three up, three down for Sechrist and Tennessee.

B2

-Drew Gilbert flies out to left field to start the Vols' half of the inning.

-Trey Lipscomb strikes out swinging on a full count.

-Jorel Ortega drills a shot to the left center wall for a triple. His second triple of the year.

-Evan Russell is walked.

-Jared Dickey flies out to the right field wall. Ortega and Russell are left on base as the inning comes to a close.

Vols 0, ETSU 0

3rd Inning:

T3

-Ryan McCarthy leads off for the Bucs to start the third. He flies out on a full count.

-Garrett Wallace strikes out swinging. It's Sechrist's fourth K of the game.

-Ashton King grounds out to third base for a three up, three down inning. Cortland Lawson to get his first AB to start the bottom of the third.

B3

-Cortland Lawson strikes out swinging.

-Seth Stephenson pops out in the infield.

-Luc Lipcius strikes out swinging to end the inning and ETSU makes it three up, three down.

Vols 0, ETSU 0

4th Inning:

T4

-Jared Paladino lines out to short stop.

-Bryce Hodge pops up to second base.

-Cam Norgren singles up the middle for the Buccaneers' first hit of the night.

-Noah Webb strikes out swinging to end the ending, and ETSU leaves one on base after they get their first hit.

B4

-Jordan Beck flies out to begin the bottom of the inning.

-Drew Gilbert is walked.

-Trey Lipscomb. Who else? The senior knocks it over the right field wall to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead. It's Lipscomb's team-leading 16th hit of the season and 11th RBI (team-leading). The third baseman now has five home runs, also a team-high. Jorel Ortega up to bat with one out.

-Ortega pops out to catcher

-Evan Russell strikes out swinging. Of the Vols starting nine on Tuesday night, Russell has the lowest batting average of the season thus far.

Vols 2, ETSU 0

5th Inning:

T5

-Leo Jiminian strikes out swinging for Sechrist's sixth K of the evening.

-David Beam is walked.

-Ryan McCarthy flies out to make it two outs for ETSU with one on base.

-Some defensive mishaps for the Vols lead to ETSU's first run. Garrett Wallace cracks an RBI double to the left center wall, as Jordan Dickey cannot make the catch. Beam scores from first off of the hit, and Wallace reaches third on the throw to home. Miscommunication from Tennessee at left leads to the Buccaneers first score. every hit from ETSU's Wallace has been an RBI this season.

**Tennessee pitching change: Camden Sewell to take over for Zander Sechrist.**

-Camden Sewell strikes out Ashton King to end the inning. Jared Dickey to lead off for Tennessee.

B5

**Pitching change for ETSU: Nathanial Tate to pitch for Landon Smiddy**

-Jared Dickey doubles to left center for the Vols' first double of the night (fourth hit).

-Cortland Lawson flies out to center field.

-Seth Stephenson strikes out looking.

-Luc Lipcius grouns to pitcher, and Tate tags the senior out at first. The Vols leave one on base and the inning is over.

Vols 2, ETSU 1

6th Inning:

T6

Camden Sewell stays on the mound for the Vols.

-Jared Paladino strikes out swinging.

-Bryce Hodge pops out to first base.

-Cam Norgren sends a double to left center as Drew Gilbert cannot make the diving grab.

-Noah Webb rips one to right field, and Norgren rounds third and heads for home. Jordan Beck fires a throw from right to home and Evan Russell tags Norgren out to end the inning. Beck shows off his cannon of an arm yet again to prevent a Buccaneer run. Play was under review, but the officials quickly declared Norgren out at home.

B6

-Jordan Beck sends one down the middle to left center for a double, making it five hits for Tennessee on the night.

-Drew Gilbert flies out to center field.

-Jordan Beck finds third via an ETSU balk.

-Trey Lipscomb reaches on a fielder's choice and takes second as ETSU tries to tag Beck out. Beck stays safe at third after running back to the bag, evading Ryan McCarthy's glove.

-Jorel Ortega is hit by pitch. The bases are loaded with one out and Evan Russell is up to bat.

-Evan Russell strikes out.

-Jared Dickey is walked. Jordan Beck scores, and Tennessee leads 3-1.

-Cortland Lawson grounds to second base, and Dickey is tagged out at second to end the one-run inning for Tennessee.

Vols 3, ETSU 1

7th Inning:

T7

Camden Sewell stays on the mound for his second starting inning.

-Leo Jiminian strikes out to make three K's for Sewell.

-Camden Sewell strikes out David Beam to mark his fourth strikeout of the evening. Everyone gets queso in LNS as the Vols reach 10 K's on the evening.

-Ryan McCarthy strikes out swinging for Sewell's fifth K. It's three up, three down for the Vols heading into the stretch.

B7

**Andrew Ronne to pitch for Nathanial Tate**

-Kyle Booker pinch hits for Seth Stephenson. He strikes out looking.

-Luc Lipcius reaches on a fielding error by Jared Paladino

-Jordan Beck flies out to right field

-Drew Gilbert smacks one down the right field line for an RBI double, as Lipcius finds home.

-Trey Lipscomb flies out to right field to end the inning. The Vols elapse Gilbert on base but take a three-run lead.

Vols 4, ETSU 1

8th Inning:

T8

-Garrett Wallace strikes out swinging.

-Ashton King strikes out swinging to give Camden Sewell seven strikeouts, which is a career-high .

-Jared Paladino singles to right field for ETSU's fifth hit on the evening.

-Bryce Hodge lines out to second base to end the inning.

Vols keep a three-run lead despite a Buc getting on base.

B8

-Jorel Ortega flies out to right field.

-Evan Russell is walked.

**Dalton Montagna to pitch for Andrew Ronne**

-Jared Dickey flies out to right field.

-Cortland Lawson is walked. Two on base for the Vols

-Logan Steenstra to pinch hit for Kyle Booker.

-Steenstra strikes out looking.

Vols 4, ETSU 1

9th Inning:

T9

**Redmond Walsh to pitch for Camden Sewell**

-Cam Norgren flies out on a full count.

-Noah Webb lines out to second base. One more out for the Vols to achieve their eight win of the young season.

-Leo Jiminian strikes out swinging to end it. Vols win

FInal: Vols 4, ETSU 1

Cover photo via Volunteer Country's Jack Foster

