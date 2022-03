Looking at other players in end-markets like networking, broadband, wireless, and storage, Broadcom is looking at very strong end-market demand conditions. Given Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) focus on margins and cash flows over growth, it’s never been altogether surprising to me that these shares often lag when the chip sector is very much in favor with the Street but outperform when the bloom comes off that particular rose. And so it seems to be today, with the shares having outperformed the SOX index by more than 16% since my last update on the company as semiconductor valuations come off their highs.

