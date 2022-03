The previously delayed Ghostrunner DLC Project_Hel has finally been released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. Given that March's PlayStation Plus lineup includes Ghostrunner on PS5, there will likely be even more interest than usual in that fact. The Nintendo Switch version is still set to launch in the near future, according to publisher 505 Games as well as developers and partners One More Level, All In! Games, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks. The DLC serves as a prequel to the base game and features a combat android called Hel -- one of the base game's bosses -- with a mission to put down a rebellion.

