Learn the best way to distribute income back to you tax-free and pass along to your beneficiaries tax-free

( ABC4 Utah ) Janeen and Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning are talking today about QDRO or a Qualified Domestic Relation Order and how it works.

Brian tells us that a judge usually issues a Qualified Domestic Relation Order (QDRO), when there is a divorce to divide assets. However, there is such thing as a “Happy QDRO”.

A Happy Qualified Domestic Relation Order (QDRO) is a strategy used when there is a large age difference between spouses. Let’s say that you’re a 71 year old married to a 60 year old. You have a $1MM IRA that will be subject to Required Minimum Distributions at age 72. In this case, the judge, via QDRO can split my $1MM IRA in half, with no divorce, and now the Required Minimum Distributions will be much less and there will be 12 years to convert those funds from an IRA to a Roth!

Decker Retirement Planning helps to make sure two things are accomplished:

First, they save a lot of taxes by NOT sending $1MM IRA though Required Minimum Distributions where the IRA is taxed every year for life and then taxed again on the transfer to beneficiaries.

Second, they create a runway of several more years to convert IRA funds to Roth saving a boatload of taxes!

A Roth account GROWS tax free, distributes income back to you tax free and passes to your beneficiaries tax free.

Brian and Janeen will show in another segment about how much is saved by converting IRA funds to Roth and NOT going through the RMD process, but let’s look at the numbers first:

60 year old with a $1MM IRA growing at 6% and he dies at age 90. If you don’t convert anything from IRA to Roth and just pays RMDs and transfers the remainder to his beneficiaries, he pays $1,395,228 in total taxes and passes $1,223,385 net to beneficiaries.

If you use the Roth strategy, he pays $319,474 in taxes and passes $4,151,932 to beneficiaries!!

You save $1,075,754 in taxes and you pass an EXTRA $2,928,547 to beneficiaries!

