MLB Cancels First Two Series of Season
After MLB and the MLB Players Association failed to come to a deal in time for the league-induced 5:00 p.m. The expectation was that the start to the regular season was in doubt. Just after the...krocnews.com
After MLB and the MLB Players Association failed to come to a deal in time for the league-induced 5:00 p.m. The expectation was that the start to the regular season was in doubt. Just after the...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0