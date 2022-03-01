ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Donnell Rawlings Talks New Comedy Special With Dave Chappelle

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

Donnell Rawlings has a new comedy special with Dave Chappelle! We talk to him about that and more! Throughout the years comedy has definitely evolved. With the help of social media you can gain notoriety and attention with just the click of a button and you don’t even have to leave your house. OG comedians like Donnell Rawlings know the real grind that it took to build a name before technology and TikTok.

His hard work is not goin unnoticed. We talked with him about his upcoming special, the key to longevity in the comedy and he even mentioned that he is training rapper T.I. on how to do stand up comedy.

