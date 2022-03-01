Blues at Rangers: New York has lots of high-end talent

TV, radio: BSM, WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Islanders: After reaching the NHL’s final four in each of the past two seasons, losing both times to eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, it looks like the Islanders won’t even make the playoffs this year. At 20-23-8, they sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division and 19 points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Scoring has been an issue with the Isles ranked 28th in the league at 2.55 goals per game. Brock Nelson leads the way with 19 goals, followed by Anders Lee with 14.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO