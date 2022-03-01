Starburst candy will open pop-up Airs Market in Playa Del Rey Saturday

Click here to read the full article. GSTQ, a direct-to-consumer lifestyle and apparel brand founded last year by Dany Garcia, chairwoman of The Garcia Cos., is expanding into brick-and-mortar. The brand will open a 2,500-square-foot pop-up shop at 149 Mercer Street in New York on Thursday and remain open until March 19.More from WWDDhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022ATXV RTW Fall 2022Tu Lizé RTW Fall 2022 The shop was designed by LonDell Wright for W2 Creative Solutions; floral installations are by Flower Bodega, and there’s a photo series installation by Jennifer Jonson of Jenphoto. At the back of the store is a sunken...

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO