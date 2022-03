Regular professional cleaning can keep carpets looking newer for longer. Professional carpet cleaners have the equipment and experience to ensure greater cleanliness than a DIY cleaning project. While vacuuming often can help remove surface dust and debris, a deep-down professional clean can remove allergens, bacteria, and other irritants like mold and mildew. The cost of carpet cleaning can range from $122 to $235, with the national average at $178. The type of carpet, size of the cleaning area, cleaning method, and any pretreatments or stain removal can affect carpet cleaning cost. Labor costs can also fluctuate due to geographic location; labor rates are typically more expensive in more densely populated urban areas than in rural communities. Some professional rug cleaning companies charge by square foot or per room. Be sure to check with the cleaning company about how they charge for their carpet cleaning services.

