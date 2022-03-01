ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Advance Road Closure Notification: St. Stevens Drive off of Smallwood West Drive, Waldorf – 3/2 through 3/4

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 7 days ago
Beginning Wednesday, March 2 at 6:00 a.m. through Friday, March 4 at approximately 9:00 p.m., St. Stevens Drive off of Smallwood West Drive in Waldorf will be closed due to repairs by the Department of Public Works (DPW), Utilities Division.

Please plan your route accordingly, we appreciate your patience and understanding. For questions, contact the Utilities Division at 301.609.7400.

