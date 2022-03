There's much to see in the great state of Idaho but no attraction may be as unique as the Museum of Clean in Pocatello, Idaho. This place is legendary and makes a ton of sense. Think about it -- look everywhere around you and there's a timeline of how it came to be behind it. According to their site, the museum was founded by Don Aslett who has written 40 books and "completed more than 6,000 seminars, workshops, and T.V. filming nationally and internationally." Simply put: Don is an American Patriot.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO