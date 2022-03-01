Final Four: Jacksonville boys roll to 4A final

Jacksonville's John Broom (5) and Cade Phillips celebrate the Golden Eagles' 51-37 victory over St. James in Tuesday's AHSAA Class 4A semifinals in Birmingham. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

BIRMINGHAM — Once Jacksonville's boys found their footing on the state's biggest stage for prep basketball Tuesday, they looked a lot like they've looked on every other stage this season.

Ready for prime time.

Caden Johnson led three Golden Eagles in double figures with 13 points, and Jacksonville beat St. James 51-37 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A semifinals.

The Golden Eagles (27-5), winners of the Northeast Regional, will play the Escambia County-Haleyville winner in Friday's 5:45 p.m. state final in Legacy Arena.

Jacksonville will play for its first state title in basketball while making its third Final Four appearance and first since 2004.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Jacksonville junior center Cade Phillips, who added 10 points to five blocks and six rebounds. “As a kid, you’re talking to your best friends growing up, like, hey, I can see us here, in the future, while watching these games and seeing the guys that we looked up to as kids here playing in these games, here in the Final Four and now state championship.

“At the beginning of the year, that’s something we dreamed of. To turn it into what we’ve turned it into, it’s just an honor.”

St.James (17-8), winner of the Southeast Regional, scored the game's first seven points, but Jacksonville answered with 17 unanswered points and rolled to a 28-16 halftime lead.

Johnson broke the ice with Jacksonville’s first field goal, a 3-pointer at 4:26, just seconds after freshman Devin Barksdale hopped off the bench. Barksdale had two steals, a defensive rebound, two layups and a 3-pointer during the Golden Eagles’ 17-0 run.

“We came out a little slow,” Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “I don’t really know if it was the big stage … but we got it going at our pace there for a little while, and that turned it around.

“I thought Devin Barksdale did a really good job of coming in and speeding up the game.”

St. James rallied to within 36-30 in the third and trailed 40-33 going into the fourth, after Matt Middleton beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Jacksonville answered with the first four baskets of the fourth quarter, including a Phillips slam, and broke back out to a 48-34 edge. St. James didn't score a field goal in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-5.

Jacksonville had another defensive flex like that in the Northeast Regional, outscoring Westminster Christian 17-0 in the second quarter of their semifinal.

“I’ve told them day one, we’ve got to do what we do,” Morrow said. “It all starts with our defense: full court, half court, turning them over.

“We’re long and athletic, and that’s just what we do.”

John Broom added 12 points for Jacksonville.

Bradley Thomas paced St. James with 11 points.

St.James reached Birmingham by upsetting reigning 4A runner-up Booker T. Washington in the Southeast Regional final, avenging a 51-28 loss during the regular season. The Trojans’ girls also made it to Birmingham, beating Northeast Regional champion New Hope just before the boys played Jacksonville.

“That was a heck of a team we played against,” St. James coach Nigel Card said. “I thought our kids competed hard and played very hard and had an opportunity midway through the game to get back in it and have a chance to win it, but things didn’t go our way.

“I’m proud of these guys. They had a great season and made history for St. James.”