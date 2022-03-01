ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious Green Light In The Sky Spotted in North Idaho

By Hannah
 6 days ago
A North Idaho resident spotted a Green Light that lit up the sky early in the morning. There’s a lot of speculation about what it was and how it...

UPI News

Meteor spotted in Colorado sky was unusually slow

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Astronomers said a fireball that streaked across the Colorado sky had an unusually long path and was moving surprisingly slowly for a meteor. John Keller, director of the Fiske Planetarium, said the fireball that sparked dozens of reports to the American Meteor Society on Friday night was a bollide, a particularly large meteorite.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Leading Nation in Traffic Deaths

Idaho has always been a “safe place” but with major influxes of people, accidents have skyrocketed. This winter has been full of accidents, and a lot of major ones. Take this 40-car-pile up in South East Idaho for example:. Idaho Car Crash Footage from Fremont County Local Released.
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
5 Myths About Idaho That Most Americans Believe to Be True

Idaho is America's fastest-growing state in the country. Folks continue to flock to our state in search of the American Dream. Native Idahoans seem to have a good chuckle when newcomers arrive in Idaho with their preconceived misconceptions. The Gem State is not for everyone, but those that find a home here pledge never to leave their newfound 'Private Idaho.'
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

