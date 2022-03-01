ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Does your pup have what it takes to win Mutt Madness?

By Sponsored content by Oliver, Associates.
KGET 17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content by Oliver & Associates. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kevin Oliver of Oliver & Associates about the important facts you need to know when it comes to pet ownership and your home. Whether you are...

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Hunt: What does it take to open our eyes?

We think life is hard. Work is hard. Raising a family is hard. Paying bills is hard. Stress surrounds us, and we think we are at the breaking point. We gather with friends and family and complain about the weather and the economy. Then we become ill or someone we love passes away, and we want to close our eyes and give up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
KGET 17

Inundated with citrus? Try Maddie’s grandma’s simple lemon bar recipe

Mix together and press into a 9×12″ cake pan. Bake at 350-degrees for 20-minutes or until brown on the edges. zest of one-two lemons depending on how tart you want it. Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Pour on top of slightly cooled crust and bake 18-20 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
RECIPES
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?

What is the largest penguin that ever lived? – Casey, age 6, Perth Hi Casey, thanks for this great question! Today the largest living penguin is the emperor penguin, which lives in Antarctica and is about one metre tall. The appropriately named little penguin is the smallest, standing only about as high as a ruler. But penguins have swum in Earth’s oceans for more than 62 million years – and they were not always these sizes. Long before humans walked the Earth, some penguins would have stood as tall as a grown-up person. Diving in To understand how penguins once got so big,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Mutt#Dog#Pup#Oliver Associates
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy