Does your pup have what it takes to win Mutt Madness?

What is the largest penguin that ever lived? – Casey, age 6, Perth Hi Casey, thanks for this great question! Today the largest living penguin is the emperor penguin, which lives in Antarctica and is about one metre tall. The appropriately named little penguin is the smallest, standing only about as high as a ruler. But penguins have swum in Earth’s oceans for more than 62 million years – and they were not always these sizes. Long before humans walked the Earth, some penguins would have stood as tall as a grown-up person. Diving in To understand how penguins once got so big,...

ANIMALS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO