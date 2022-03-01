ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lactalis reopens Ukraine factory

By Dean Best
just-food.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dairy giant had shut one of its three manufacturing facilities in the country, where it employs 850 staff. Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company, has resumed output at a factory in Ukraine where production had been halted amid nearby fighting. A...

www.just-food.com

