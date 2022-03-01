LC-M’s Peevey wins Bum Phillips Coach of the Year

Little Cypress-Mauriceville coach Eric Peevey speaks after being awarded the ring for being named the National Football Foundation Bum Phillips Coach of the Year during a ceremony at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Tuesday. Photo made Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Eric Peevey grew up “enamored” by Bum Phillips, often watching NFL Films highlights of the former Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints head coach.

Peevey knew there was something different about Phillips. He admired his strong relationship with players, and the way he always stayed true to his Southeast Texas roots.

On Tuesday, Peevey received an award named after the coach he admired so much. In his first year leading Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s football team, Peevey was selected as the Bum Phillips Coach of the Year during a ceremony inside the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

“We are Southeast Texas. I was born and raised here, and so was he,” Peevey said. “One thing you could always tell about coach Phillips is that he loved his players, and that’s one of the strongest points I try to have as a head coach.”

Peevey arrived at LC-M last off-season after spending the previous four years as the head coach at West Brook High School. He inherited a Bears team that went 1-7 the year before.

Related: Peevey hired at LC-M

But Peevey wasn’t deterred. He knew he had talent on the roster with players like quarterback Ashton Landry, running back Da’Marrion Morris and defensive lineman Amir Washington. It was just matter of getting the best out of them.

“One of Bum’s best quotes was ‘Make average players good and good players great,’” Peevey said. “We don’t get to recruit in high school. We have the boys that live in the area, and that’s what we got.”

LC-M quickly became a local power in Peevey’s first season, winning a share of the District 10-4A-I championship. It was LC-M’s first district title since 1997.

That regular-season success continued into the playoffs, where the Bears won three games to reach the state quarterfinals. LC-M had just one playoff win in the two decades before Peevey arrived.

In total, the Bears went 11-3 overall during Peevey’s first season.

“I’ve never heard of a turnaround like that,” said Bum’s son, Wade Phillips, who presented the award to Peevey. “What an accomplishment that is, and I’m honored to give Eric Peevey this award in place of my father.”

Top hits: Get Beaumont Enterprise stories sent directly to your inbox

Peevey was given a commemorative ring during the ceremony, featuring Bum Phillips well-known cowboy hat centered around diamonds. Peevey praised his administrators and fellow coaches at LC-M, and said he looks forward to continuing the Bears success next season.

Peveey is the third coach to win the award after Silsbee’s Randy Smith did so in 2020 and Nederland’s Monte Barrow last year.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that if I’m the smartest guy in the room, I’m in the wrong room,” Peevey said. “This is an incredible honor for me.”

Dodge to be inducted

Another successful Southeast Texas coach will soon be inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast. After Peevey’s award ceremony on Tuesday, Museum director Tom Neil announced that state championship head coach Todd Dodge, a Port Arthur native, will be inducted into the museum's sports hall of fame.

Dodge, who graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, has won seven total state titles in Texas — four at Southlake Carroll and three at Austin Westlake.

After winning the 6A title last season at Westlake, Dodge announced his retirement, bringing a 23-year head coaching career in Texas to a close. He also had collegiate stints as the head coach at North Texas and quarterbacks coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

Coincidentally, Dodge’s last loss at the high school level came in 2018 to Peevey’s West Brook Bruins in the state semifinals.

“I told him if I was going to lose, I’m glad it was to another Southeast Texas guy,” Dodge said. “They really put one on us that night.”

Related: West Brook tops Westlake, books trip to state

A date to Dodge’s induction ceremony has yet to be determined. The museum most recently inducted James Gamble, Frank Robinson and Jack Johnson last October.

“I look around and see some of the faces in this museum, and it’s an unbelievable honor to be included with them,” Dodge said.

mfaye@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/mattGfaye